Photojournalist detained at Poland's latest abortion protest

Police confront protesters in front of the Education Ministry building in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday Nov. 23, 2020. Police detained several people as women-led protests over abortion rights flared up in Warsaw and elsewhere in Poland. The protests, organized by the group Women's Strike, have been occurring regularly since the constitutional court issued an Oct. 22 ruling that further tightens an abortion law that was already one of the most restrictive in Poland.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)