Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow jailed

Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, right, and Ivan Lam, left, are escorted by Correctional Services officers to get on a prison van before appearing in a court, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Wong and two other activists, Lam and Agnes Chow, were taken into custody after they pleaded guilty to charges related to a demonstration outside police headquarters during anti-government protests last year. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)