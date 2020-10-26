Lithuania swings to the centre-right as opposition wins vote

Lithuania's Homeland Union and Lithuanian Christian Democrats party leader Ingrida Simonyte, left, speaks as Lithuania's Homeland Union–Lithuanian Christian Democrats party Chairman Gabrielius Landsbergis speaks as Lithuania's Homeland Union and Lithuanian Christian Democrats party leader Ingrida Simonyte listens during a press conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Conservative Homeland Union returned to power winning a majority of seats Sunday and agreeing for a centre-right coalition with two liberal parties. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)