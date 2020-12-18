Swedes want checks for hull damage in 1994 ferry disaster

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 1994 file photo, the bow door of the sunken passenger ferry M/S Estonia is lifted up from the bottom of the sea, off Uto Island, in the Baltic Sea. Sweden's government wants divers to go down to the wreck of one of Europe’s deadliest peacetime maritime disasters, the sinking of a ferry in the Baltic Sea in 1994 that killed 852 people, in order to check claims of a large hole in the hull. A 1997 report had concluded that the M/S Estonia _ that was sailing from Tallinn to Stockholm _ sank after the bow door locks failed in a storm, and flatly rejected the theory of a hole, which has long been the focus of speculate on about a possible explosion on board. Sweden's home affairs minister said on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 that the government wants divers to investigate, but gave no timeline for an official dive. (Jaakko Aiikainen/Lehtikuva via AP, File)