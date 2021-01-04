Saudi Arabia to lift Qatar embargo, easing the Gulf crisis

In this May 5, 2018 photo, a giant image of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, adorns a tower in Doha, Qatar. Kuwait’s foreign ministry announced Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 that Saudi Arabia will open its air and land borders with Qatar in the first steps toward ending a diplomatic crisis that has deeply divided regional U.S. allies since 2017. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)