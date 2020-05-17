Powell: Recovery may begin by summer, will likely be slow

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pauses during a news conference to discuss an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed optimism Sunday, May 17, 2020 that the U.S. economy can begin to recover from a devastating recession in the second half of the year, assuming the coronavirus doesn't erupt in a second wave. But he suggested that a full recovery won't likely be possible before the arrival of a vaccine.. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)