JK Rowling's tweets on transgender people spark outrage

FILE - In a Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 file photo, author and Lumos Foundation founder J.K. Rowling attends the HBO Documentary Films premiere of "Finding the Way Home" at 30 Hudson Yards, in New York. “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling has fallen under scrutiny after her series of tweets Saturday, June 6, 2020 were deemed as trans phobic.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)