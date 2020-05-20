Former WWE pro Shad Gaspard missing in ocean off California

FILE - In this July 15, 2013 file photo, professional wrestler Shad Gaspard attends the 8th Annual BTE All-Star Celebrity Kickoff Party at the Playboy Mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. The former World Wrestling Entertainment pro remained missing Tuesday, May 19, 2020 after being swept out to sea while swimming with his young son over the weekend off Southern California, police said. Gaspard's 10-year-old son Aryeh was rescued and several other swimmers made it out of the water safely after they were caught in a rip current Sunday afternoon at Venice Beach in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)