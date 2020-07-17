Rabbi: Cannon 'genuinely concerned' after apology, meeting

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2018, file photo Nick Cannon poses for a portrait in New York. A prominent rabbi who met Cannon for more than three hours says the television producer is “genuinely concerned about the hurt” that he caused with his anti-Semitic remarks. Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s associate dean, also says that he’s confident that Cannon will use his influence to talk openly about mistakes and work with him to reject messages of hate. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File)