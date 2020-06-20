Under Trump, 'You're fired!' even greets federal prosecutors

FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara arrives before former FBI director James Comey testifies at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Bharara had a snickering response to news that his successor as top federal prosecutor was “stepping down” from the job. “Doesn't sound like ‘stepping down,’” Bharara tweeted soon after the announcement was made Friday, June 19, 2020, that Geoffrey S. Berman was out. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)