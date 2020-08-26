Biden campaign 'flooding the zone' with celebrity backers

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Carole King waves to the crowd as she takes the stage at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival in New York. Poised over the piano, King was set to play “I Feel the Earth Move” during a recent virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden when the Democratic presidential nominee himself beat her to it. “On my playlist, Carole!” Biden proclaimed, holding up his phone and letting a few seconds of the song blast.(AP Photo/Julius Constantine Motal, File)