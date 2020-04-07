Rio firefighter trades hose for horn to extinguish the blues

The trumpet of firefighter Elielson Silva lays on the back of a truck before he performs from the top of a tall ladder for residents cooped up at home, during a lockdown to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, April 5, 2020. Rio’s firefighters were the front line of the state government’s initial campaign to raise awareness about the need for people to isolate themselves and help contain the virus' spread. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)