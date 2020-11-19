Brexit trade talks suspended because of COVID-19 case

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier, centre, leaves the Conference Centre in London with unidentified members of his team. The Brexit trade negotiations have been suspended Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, at a crucial stage because an EU negotiator has tested positive for the coronavirus and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that “we have decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period.” (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)