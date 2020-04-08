Airbus cuts production by a third as airlines struggle

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury talks to reporters after Airbus annual press conference in Toulouse, southwestern France, Thursday, Feb.13, 2020. Commercial aircraft maker Airbus lost 1.36 billion euros ($1.48 billion) in 2019 because of a multibillion-euro bribery settlement with authorities in three countries, but otherwise saw a record year of aircraft deliveries and increased its dividend. (AP Photo/Frederic Scheiber)