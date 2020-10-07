Texas high court blocks Houston plan to offer mail ballots

FILE - In this June 29, file photo, Harris County election clerk Nora Martinez, left, helps a voter, in Houston. The Texas Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, that 2 million Houston voters cannot receive unsolicited mail ballot applications from local elections officials who are dramatically expanding ways to vote in November in the nation's third-largest county, a key battleground in Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip File)