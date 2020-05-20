US arrests 2 men accused of aiding ex-Nissan boss' escape

Japan's Deputy Justice Minister Hiroyuki Yoshiie arrives to give a press conference at the Japanese Embassy, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, March 2, 2020. Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Monday suggested to Yoshiie that Nissan's fugitive ex-boss Carlos Ghosn won't be extradited back to Japan and remains in the hands of Lebanon's judiciary, according to a presidential statement. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)