Expanded vaccine rollout in US spawns a new set of problems

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021, file photo, medical workers wait in the holding area after getting the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. The rapid expansion of vaccinations to senior citizens across the U.S. has led to bottlenecks, system crashes and hard feelings in many states because of overwhelming demand for the shots. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)