Model's 'tears of joy' as agent held over alleged sex crimes

Former model Thysia Huisman, who is among women who have accused Jean-Luc Brunel of rape, poses for a picture in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The Paris prosecutors office said Thursday that Brunel, a modeling agent associated with disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, was detained Wednesday, suspected of an array of crimes, including the rape of minors and human trafficking for sexual exploitation. Brunel was being investigated as part of a broad French probe into alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls by Epstein and his circle. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)