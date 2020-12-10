Precious painting lost at German airport found at dumpster

In this photo released by the police department in Duesseldorf on Thursday Dec. 10, 2020, showing Chief Detective Michael Dietz holding a painting from French artist Yves Tanguy. A businessman, whose identity was not given, boarded a flight from Duesseldorf to Tel Aviv on Nov. 27, but forgot the painting by French surrealist Yves Tanguy, which was wrapped in cardboard, on the check-in counter. By the time he landed in Israel and contacted Duesseldorf police, the 280,000 Euro, (dollar 340,000), oeuvre had disappeared but was later found at a nearby paper dumpster, Duesseldorf police said. (Polizei Duesseldorf via AP)