Meghan to narrate Disney nature film in first post-royal job

FILE - In this Saturday March 7, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has her first post-royal job: narrating a Disney documentary about elephants. Disney announced Thursday, March 26 that the duchess is lending her voice to “Elephant,” released April 3 on the Disney+ streaming service. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP, file)