Chrissy Teigen delivers heartfelt essay on miscarriage

FILE - Chrissy Teigen arrives at the Baby2Baby Gala on Nov. 9, 2019, in Culver City, Calif. Teigen has written a heartfelt message about the recent loss of her third child with husband John Legend. Teigen delivered a lengthy essay in a Medium post Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. It's her first public response since she and Legend announced the loss of their son, Jack, in a heart-wrenching social media post with several photos on Sept. 30. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)