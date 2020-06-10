British soap 'Emmerdale' leads in getting back to the set

In this photo made available Wednesday June 10, 2020 by ITV/Emmerdale, reduced production staff film a scene on the set of the television show 'Emmerdale' in Leeds, England. After weeks of shutdown, British soap opera “Emmerdale” is back in production, leading the industry when it comes to filming drama during social distancing. New health and safety methods were tested during a series of special lockdown episodes that showed the fictional family dramas of the rural Yorkshire village played out during the pandemic. (ITV/Emmerdale via AP)