Opera's Domingo denies abusing power, seeks to clear name

Spanish tenor Placido Domingo during an interview with the Associated Press in Naples, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Opera legend Placido Domingo denied ever abusing his power during his management tenure at two U.S. opera houses, as he embarks on a full-throttle campaign to clear his name after two investigations found credible accusations he had engaged with ‘’inappropriate conduct’’ with multiple women over a period of decades. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)