California hospitals at 'brink of catastrophe'; 25,000 dead

FILE - In this March, 12, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer takes questions at a news conference in Los Angeles. Los Angeles County, the nation's most populous, has surpassed 10,000 coronavirus deaths, officials announced Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Ferrer, the county's public health director, called it a "terrible milestone" during a media briefing. Typically, about 170 people county wide die each day of various causes. The average number of deaths from COVID-19 alone is now 150 people a day. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)