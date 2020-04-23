Stuntmen are increasingly Hollywood's go-to action directors

This image released by Netflix shows actors David Harbour, from left, and Chris Hemsworth being directed by Sam Hargrave for a scene in the action film "Extraction." Hargrave, who was Chris Evans' stunt double on “Captain America” and Hugh Jackman's double on “Wolverine,” is the latest in a lineage of stuntmen who have gone from stepping in for actors to directing them. (Jason Boland/Netflix via AP)