Carl Bernstein says 21 GOP senators contemptuous of Trump

FILE - Journalist Carl Bernstein attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York on May 22, 2018. Bernstein took to Twitter to specifically ‘out’ 21 Republican senators that he says have privately expressed contempt for President Donald Trump. It was an unusual form of reporting for Bernstein, who with former partner Bob Woodward broke stories that led to the resignation of former President Richard Nixon. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)