Tom Hanks heads TV special celebrating Biden's inauguration

This combination photo shows musician Jon Bon Jovi performing at the Samsung Charity Gala in New York, Nov. 2, 2017, from left, Justin Timberlake performing during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game in Minneapolis on Feb. 4, 2018 and Demi Lovato performing in London on June 25, 2018. Bon Jovi, Timberlake and Lovato will perform at a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating the inauguration of Joe Biden as president of the United States. (AP Photo)