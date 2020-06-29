UK judge says Depp broke court order in Sun libel case

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 file photo, actor Johnny Depp arrives for the screening of the film Minamata during the 70th International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale in Berlin, Germany. Lawyers for British tabloid The Sun asked a judge on Thursday, June 25, 2020 to throw out Johnny Depp‚Äôs libel claim against the paper because the film star allegedly failed to disclose evidence relating to his drug use. Depp is suing the newspaper‚Äôs publisher News Group Newspapers and executive editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article claiming he was violent and abusive to his ex-wife Amber Heard.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)