Lawsuit over popular 'S-Town' podcast dismissed

FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo is the remains of a business that was only open briefly in Woodstock, Ala., once operated with the help of John B. McLemore, who is featured in the serialized podcast "S-Town." A lawsuit against the makers of the hit podcast “S-Town” has been dismissed after a settlement with the late protagonist's estate. WIAT-TV reported Tuesday, May 19, 2020, that the suit filed by the estate of John B. McLemore was dismissed March 12. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)