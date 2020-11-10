Hong Kong disqualifies 4 pro-democracy legislators

Four lawmakers, from left, Dennis Kwok, Kenneth Leung, Kwok Ka-ki and Alvin Yeung pose after a news conference at Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Hong Kong has moved to disqualify the four pro-democracy legislators, after Beijing passed a resolution that would allow the local government to remove lawmakers from their positions if they're deemed to threaten national security. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)