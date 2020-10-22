Cartel battles stun once-peaceful state in central Mexico

FILE - This Feb. 13, 2020 file photo shows a memorial for Juan Carlos Medina Serrano in his family's living room, the day his remains were buried, in Irapuato, Guanajuato state, Mexico. Armed men took the 32-year-old from his house on Dec. 3, 2019, and a few days later, authorities found 19 rotting bodies buried in a backyard in a nearby town, but it took two months for them to notify his wife that her husband was one of the bodies. The two most powerful drug cartels in the hemisphere are battling over this industrial and farming hub of central Mexico — a state that has attracted gangs for the same reason it has lured auto manufacturers: road and rail networks that lead straight to the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)