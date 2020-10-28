FBI says extremist threatened Trump, Obama in online posts

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. A man charged in an alleged conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer also made threatening online comments about President Donald Trump, former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and other prominent political figures, an FBI agent said in a federal court filing. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)