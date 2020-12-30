Dave Chappelle set to turn Ohio firehouse into comedy club

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019 file photo, Dave Chappelle is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. Chappelle is set to buy a former fire station near his Ohio hometown with plans to turn it into a comedy club. The Dayton Daily News reports that the Miami Twp. Fire Station in Yellow Springs will be sold to the 47-year-old actor’s company and turned into a club that will seat 140 people. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)