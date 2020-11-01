Turkish politician in Erdogan's party dies from virus

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu speaks on the phone in Ankara, Turkey. Two top Turkish officials, including Soylu who work closely with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have tweeted that they tested positive for COVID-19. Soylu said he, his wife and daughter have tested positive after feeling unwell on Monday. Soylu was criticised in April for announcing the first weekend lockdown to combat COVID-19 just two hours before it went into effect, leading to scenes of chaos at markets. Turkey's president did not accept his resignation after the event. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)