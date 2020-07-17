Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Britain's Princess Beatrice with her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, attend the wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling, in York, England. Buckingham Palace says that Princess Beatrice has got married in a private ceremony, with her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in attendance. Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Friday, July 17, 2020 at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The monarch, the Duke of Edinburgh and other close family members attended, in line with COVID-19 guidelines. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP, file)