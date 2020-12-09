Ang Lee on 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' 20 years later

This photo released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Chow Yun Fat, left, and Michelle Yeoh in a scene from "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon." Wednesday marks the 20th anniversary of the release of Ang Lee's movie, filmed in China and shot in Mandarin. The $17-million movie grossed $128.1 million in North America and was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, winning four. (Sony Pictures Classics via AP)