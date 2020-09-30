32 acquitted in razing of India mosque that set off violence

Former lawmaker from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ram Vilas Vedanti, an accused in the 1992 attack and demolition of a 16th century mosque, celebrates outside a court in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. An Indian court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused, including senior leaders of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, in the case. The demolition sparked Hindu-Muslim violence that left some 2,000 people dead. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)