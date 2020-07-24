Depp's lawyers play video showing Heard 'attacked' sister

Actor Johnny Depp's US attorney Adam Waldman arrives at the High Court for a hearing in his libel case, in London, Friday, July 24, 2020. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a "wife-beater." The Sun's defense relies on a total of 14 allegations by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard of Depp's violence. He strongly denies all of them. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)