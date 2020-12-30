A low-key Memphis guitar legend builds on a musical legacy

Guitarist, songwriter and record producer Steve Cropper poses Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Cropper has been in the music business for more than six decades. At a time when it was common for white musicians to co-opt the work of Black artists, Cropper was that rare white artist willing to keep a lower profile and collaborate. More than half a century later, he is still making music at 79 years old. His latest album is scheduled for release in April.