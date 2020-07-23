Saudi king, 84, undergoes surgery to remove gallbladder

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, Saudi King Salman chairs the 40th Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia says that 84-year-old King Salman has undergone a successful surgery to remove his gallbladder. The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Thursday, July 23, 2020, that the surgery took place, saying the king underwent the procedure at at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)