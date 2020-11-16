Virus quarantine complicates a big week for Boris Johnson

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reaches out during a virtual press conference on the coronavirus pandemic at 10 Downing Street in central London. Johnson is self-isolating after being told he came into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Sunday Nov. 15. "He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic," a statement from his office said. (Tolga Akmen / Pool via AP, File)