US lawmakers unveil anti-slavery constitutional amendment

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-Mo., puts on his mask as he walks towards the House Chamber on Capitol Hill, in Washington. National lawmakers are expected on Wednesday to introduce a joint resolution aimed at striking language from the U.S. Constitution that enshrines a form of slavery in America‚Äôs foundational documents. A House version is led by outgoing Clay, who said the amendment ‚Äúseeks to finish the job that President (Abraham) Lincoln started.‚Äù (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)