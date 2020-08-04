Husband of DA charged with pulling gun on protesters in LA

FILE - In this Jan.6, 2020 file photo Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey talks during a news conference at the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles. Lacey's husband, David Lacey, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 was charged in an incident on March 2, 2020, in which he pointed a gun at Black Lives matter protesters outside the Lacey residence, as they demanded a meeting with her at her home the day before a primary election for her seat. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)