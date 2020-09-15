Rosa Parks' home displayed in Italy as US race tensions rise

The house of U.S. civil rights campaigner Rosa Parks, rebuilt by artist Ryan Mendoza, is on display in Naples, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. The rundown, paint-chipped Detroit house where Parks took refuge after her famous bus boycott is going on display in a setting that couldn't be more incongruous: the imposing central courtyard of the 18th century Royal Palace. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)