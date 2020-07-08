UN Council rejects Russia bid to limit Syrian aid deliveries

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, a Syrian man shovels dirt next to his tent near the refugee and migrant camp at the Greek island of Samos island. The head of the U.N. food agency warned of starvation and another wave of mass migration from Syria to Europe unless donors countries step up financial assistance to the war-ravaged country. (AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris, File)