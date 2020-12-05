Japan awaits capsule's return with asteroid soil samples

In this image made from video provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), its members react at the command center in Sagamihara, west of Tokyo, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, after JAXA officials confirmed the successful separation of a capsule from the Hayabusa2 spacecraft. Japan’s space agency said the Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully separated the capsule and sent it toward Earth to deliver samples from a distant asteroid that could provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on our planet. (JAXA via AP)