As economy struggles, Fed weighs boosting bond purchases

FILE - In this Thursday Sept. 24, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Fed on Wednesday, Nov. 25, released minutes of its Nov. 4-5 meeting revealing that while officials believed that no changes were needed to the bond purchase program at that time, “they recognized that circumstances could shift to warrant such adjustments.” (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP, file)