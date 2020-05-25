Brian May reveals recent heart attack, says he's good now

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2020 file photo, Brian May, of Queen, attends a press conference ahead of the Rhapsody Tour at a hotel in Seoul. May said he recently had three stents put in after experiencing “a small heart attack.” The guitarist said Monday, May 25 in an Instagram video that the stents were put in after his doctor drove him to a hospital after he starting experiencing symptoms. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP)