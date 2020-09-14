Ex-sailor's film shows Mayflower II's colorful 1957 voyage

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2020 file photo the Mayflower II, a replica of the original Mayflower ship that brought the Pilgrims to America 400 year ago, sails into Plymouth, Mass., as it returns home following extensive renovations. In 1957 Peter Padfield was a crew member on the sailing ship the Mayflower II, a replica of the square-rigged English merchant vessel that carried a group of dissatisfied Protestants across the Atlantic Ocean in 1620. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)