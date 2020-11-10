Mali's former president Amadou Toumani Toure dies at 72

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2010 file photo, Mali's President Amadou Toumani Toure gives a press conference at the presidential palace after French aid worker Pierre Camatte was released by al-Qaida's North Africa offshoot after nearly three months in captivity, in Bamako, Mali. Mali's former president Amadou Toumani Toure, who served as Mali's president from 2002 until March 2012 when he was deposed by a military coup, has died at the age of 72, according to Senegal's President Macky Sall on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (Eric Feferberg/Pool via AP, File)